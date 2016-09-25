FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
CBS shares could get boost from Viacom deal - Barron's
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 25, 2016 / 11:25 PM / a year ago

CBS shares could get boost from Viacom deal - Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Shares of CBS Corp could jump 30 percent in the next year, double in the next three or do even better if the network successfully attempts to buy Viacom Inc at an attractive price, a report in Barron's said.

Viacom, which last week said it its interim Chief Executive Tom Dooley will depart in mid-November and that the company will keep movie studio Paramount Pictures, appears to be tidying itself up for a sale and the most natural buyer would be CBS, Barron's said in its report.

Should CBS Chief Executive Leslie Moonves make a run at Viacom, he would have considerable leverage over the terms of a deal because CBS' growth prospects are as bright as Viacom's are dreary, Barron's said.

But because of CBS' longtime ratings lead and preference for owing its own shows, the network can thrive as a stand-alone company, according to Barron's. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Bill Trott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.