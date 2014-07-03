FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barry Callebaut 9-month sales volumes rise 15.8 pct
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
July 3, 2014 / 5:20 AM / 3 years ago

Barry Callebaut 9-month sales volumes rise 15.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 3 (Reuters) - Barry Callebaut, the world’s biggest chocolate maker, confirmed its mid-term targets on Thursday, as it posted a 15.8 percent rise in sales volumes in the nine months to the end of May.

The Zurich-based firm said 9-month sales volume growth was 2.4 percent excluding the cocoa business acquired from Petra Foods at the end of 2012 and consolidated since July 2013.

This was below the group’s mid-term target of 6-8 percent per year, and slower than the 3.1 percent achieved in the first half of the year.

Nonetheless, the company, which makes chocolate for food groups like Nestle, Unilever and Mondelez confirmed its mid-term targets for volume growth and to restore profitability to pre-acquisition levels by 2015/16. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.