Barry Callebaut 9-month sales volumes rise 15.8 pct

ZURICH, July 3 (Reuters) - Barry Callebaut, the world’s biggest chocolate maker, confirmed its mid-term targets on Thursday, as it posted a 15.8 percent rise in sales volumes in the nine months to the end of May.

The Zurich-based firm said 9-month sales volume growth was 2.4 percent excluding the cocoa business acquired from Petra Foods at the end of 2012 and consolidated since July 2013.

This was below the group’s mid-term target of 6-8 percent per year, and slower than the 3.1 percent achieved in the first half of the year.

Nonetheless, the company, which makes chocolate for food groups like Nestle, Unilever and Mondelez confirmed its mid-term targets for volume growth and to restore profitability to pre-acquisition levels by 2015/16. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)