Barry Callebaut to pour $5.7 mln into U.S. chocolate manufacturing
February 12, 2015 / 8:35 AM / 3 years ago

Barry Callebaut to pour $5.7 mln into U.S. chocolate manufacturing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut will expand its manufacturing in the United States with a $5.7 million deal with World’s Finest Chocolate, a family-owned company.

Barry Callebaut will acquire World’s Finest’s industrial chocolate manufacturing assets and lease space at its production site in Chicago. It will also supply all of World’s Finest Chocolate’s chocolate demand from its existing Chicago facility.

The Swiss company, which already has 11 factories in the United States, said the deal would allow it to capitalise on growth opportunities with other customers in the region and add 25,000 tonnes per annum in production volume in the near term. (Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
