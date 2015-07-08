Barry Callebaut targeting double-digit growth in China-CFO

ZURICH, July 8 (Reuters) - Barry Callebaut is targeting double-digit volume growth in China, the Swiss chocolate maker’s finance chief told Reuters on Wednesday.

“For the market volumes we see high-single-digit growth in China,” Victor Balli said in an interview.

“But for us our expectation must be double digits. We are still small (in China). However, longer term, I think we would not be satisfied if we would grow only in single digits.”

Barry Callebaut Chief Executive Juergen Steinemann also said he expects cocoa supply from Ghana, the world’s second-largest producer behind Ivory Coast, to return to normal next season following weaker-than-expected output.

Earlier, Zurich-based Barry Callebaut reported a 7.6 percent year-on-year rise in nine-month sales revenue and maintained its mid-term targets. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)