Barry Callebaut says 9-month sales volumes rise 2.5 pct
July 8, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

Barry Callebaut says 9-month sales volumes rise 2.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 8 (Reuters) - Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut on Wednesday reported a 7.6 percent year-on-year rise in nine-month sales revenue and maintained its mid-term targets.

The company, which sells chocolate and other cocoa products to candy makers such as Nestle and Hershey, said sales for the nine months to May 31 rose to 4.644 billion Swiss francs ($4.91 billion).

Zurich-based Barry Callebaut said nine-month sales volume growth was 2.5 percent, below the group’s mid-term target of 6-8 percent per year.

“As communicated, we expect sales volume to gain more momentum in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year,” Barry Callebaut Chief Executive Juergen Steinemann said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9453 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

