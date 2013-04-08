FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barry Callebaut net profit misses poll as costs bite
April 8, 2013 / 5:16 AM / 4 years ago

Barry Callebaut net profit misses poll as costs bite

ZURICH, April 8 (Reuters) - Swiss chocolate and cocoa product maker Barry Callebaut said net profit fell 7.4 percent in the half year to February, just short of forecasts, hit by investments and costs related to a recent acquisition.

Net profit at the group fell 7.4 percent to 116.4 million Swiss francs, lagging a forecast for 129 million francs in a Reuters poll.

Sales volumes grew 7.8 percent between September and February, allowing the group to confirm its midterm targets.

The maker of chocolate for companies such as Nestle has been growing faster than the currently almost flat global chocolate market thanks to a trend at food groups to outsource chocolate production. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)

