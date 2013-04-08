FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barry Callebaut see stable to slightly lower cocoa prices
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 8, 2013 / 6:26 AM / 4 years ago

Barry Callebaut see stable to slightly lower cocoa prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 8 (Reuters) - Chocolate and cocoa product maker Barry Callebaut expects cocoa bean prices to remain stable or fall slightly in the near term, its chief financial officer told Reuters on Monday.

“The outlook for the mid crop is relatively good. The industry has relatively high stocks and there’s little speculation so there are no reasons why the cocoa bean price should go up. We expect prices to stay stable or to fall slightly,” Victor Balli said in a telephone interview.

He said cocoa butter prices should come down slightly but remain at a high level while cocoa powder prices should rise, helping the group in the second half of the year.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.