Barry Callebaut confirms targets as profits rise strongly
November 6, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

Barry Callebaut confirms targets as profits rise strongly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut confirmed its mid-term financial targets for 6-8 percent volume growth per year as volume growth accelerated in the fourth quarter and efforts to boost profitability paid off.

The company is benefiting from a trend among major food groups such as Nestle and Unilever to outsource chocolate production, but is grappling with sluggish demand in western Europe and high cocoa prices.

“With 2.9 percent volume growth on a stand-alone basis (without the cocoa business acquired from Petra Foods), we grew faster than the global chocolate market,” Chief Executive Juergen Steinemann said in a statement on Thursday.

Net profit rose 14.5 percent to 255 million Swiss francs ($265 million), in line with the estimate in a Reuters poll, with the cocoa business acquired from Petra Foods last year contributing to profit. (1 US dollar = 0.9609 Swiss franc) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)

