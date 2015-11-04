FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barry Callebaut lowers targets after net profit misses
November 4, 2015

Barry Callebaut lowers targets after net profit misses

ZURICH, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Barry Callebaut’s new chief executive lowered the Swiss chocolate maker’s mid-term targets to 4-6 percent sales volume growth per year after higher cocoa bean prices and a foreign exchange loss made net profit fall in the full year to August.

Chocolate makers are grappling with declining global chocolate sales, but Barry Callebaut is benefitting from a trend at big food groups to outsource chocolate production and robust demand for its premium and ready-to-use products for professionals.

“We see significant growth opportunities ahead and we are committed to achieving consistent, above-market volume growth based on our three key growth drivers outsourcing and partnerships, emerging markets and gourmet and specialties,” said Antoine de Saint-Affrique, who took over as CEO on October 1.

