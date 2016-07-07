FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barry Callebaut confirms targets despite slower growth
July 7, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

Barry Callebaut confirms targets despite slower growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 7 (Reuters) - Barry Callebaut confirmed its mid-term financial targets after volume growth slowed in the nine months to May as the Swiss maker of chocolate and cocoa products cuts back on some less profitable contracts in its cocoa business.

Chocolate makers are grappling with weak global demand for chocolate, with volumes in the global confectionery market decreasing 2.0 percent from September to May, according to Nielsen data quoted by Barry Callebaut.

Volume growth at the group that supplies chocolate to big food groups, such as Hershey and Nestle, slowed to 4.2 percent in the nine-month period, down from 4.5 percent in the half year, the Zurich-based group said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)

