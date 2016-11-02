FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barry Callebaut confirms guidance, boosts dividend as FY net falls
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 2, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 10 months ago

Barry Callebaut confirms guidance, boosts dividend as FY net falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Barry Callebaut on Wednesday confirmed its mid-term guidance and raised its dividend after sales volume growth slowed and net profit fell in its full year to August, hit by high input costs and weak global demand for chocolate and cocoa products.

"We have good visibility on volume growth and expect to see a positive contribution to profitability from our Cocoa Leadership project, supported by some recent recovery in the cocoa products market," the world's biggest chocolate and cocoa product maker, which supplies chocolate to food groups such as Nestle and Unilever , said in a statement.

Net profit at the Zurich-based company fell percent 8.7 percent to 219 million Swiss francs ($225.05 million), just short of a 226 million forecast in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.9731 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
