an hour ago
Barry Callebaut confirms targets as volume growth accelerates
July 13, 2017 / 5:08 AM / an hour ago

Barry Callebaut confirms targets as volume growth accelerates

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 13 (Reuters) - Barry Callebaut confirmed its mid-term targets after new outsourcing contracts and the streamlining of its cocoa portfolio helped sales volume growth accelerate to 5.5 percent in the third quarter.

Global chocolate demand is under pressure as many consumers go for healthier snacks, but Barry Callebaut has so far bucked the trend by striking deals with food groups that outsource chocolate production and by tapping into the fast-growing business with chefs and pastry makers.

"We continue to see a healthy portfolio and expect the good momentum to remain. On this basis we confirm our mid-term guidance," the world's biggest chocolate and cocoa product maker, which supplies food groups such as Nestle and Unilever , said in a statement on Thursday.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz

