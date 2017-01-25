UPDATE 1-Barry Callebaut sees better second half after Q1 volumes dip

(Adds detail, background, analyst quote.)

ZURICH, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut said it expected sales volume growth to accelerate in the second half of its fiscal year after the phasing-out of less profitable contracts in its cocoa business made volumes dip in the quarter to Nov. 30.

Chocolate makers are grappling with declining demand for chocolate confectionery as many consumers opt for healthier snacks, but Barry Callebaut generally outperforms the market thanks to a trend at food groups to outsource chocolate production.

"We have good visibility on volume growth and expect acceleration in the second half of the fiscal year. We are on track to deliver improved profitability in our cocoa business," the Zurich-based company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Sales volumes at the Zurich-based company dipped 0.4 percent to 492,931 tonnes in the first quarter of 2016/17, just below an estimate for a small volume rise in a Reuters poll. Sales revenue rose 4.2 percent to 1.89 billion Swiss francs ($1.89 billion), just ahead of the poll average.

Barry Callebaut confirmed its mid-term guidance to 2017/18 of growing volumes by 4-6 percent on average and earnings before interest and taxes in local currencies above that rate.

Barry Callebaut's biggest business unit supplies chocolate and cocoa products to big food groups, such as Nestle and Mondelez, and volumes in the unit grew 0.4 percent, outperforming a 2.3 percent decline in the global chocolate confectionery market.

The group's high-margin gourmet products for chefs and other professionals generated strong volume growth of 14.3 percent.

This bodes well for the group's profitability -- first-half results are due on April 12 -- that should also get a boost from the sharp fall in cocoa bean prices in recent months.

"The combined ratio is heading in the right direction, though volatility remains high," Barry Callebaut said.

The group's cocoa products business saw volumes decline by 8.6 percent as the company phased out some less profitable contracts to focus on "smart growth".

"A solid enough set of figures given its ongoing cocoa business rationalisation," said Jon Cox, analyst at Kepler Cheuvreux, adding this would help profitability while lower cocoa prices would "help free cash flow much more than the market anticipates". ($1 = 1.0015 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields)