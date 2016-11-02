UPDATE 2-Barry Callebaut raises dividend, sees recovery after tough year

* Confirms mid-term guidance

* Seeks to benefit from outsourcing trend

* FY sales total 6.7 billion Swiss francs (Adds CEO, CFO, analyst comments, shares)

By Silke Koltrowitz

ZURICH, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut on Wednesday proposed a higher dividend and said profitability would improve in the second half of 2016/2017 after the company reported an 8.7 percent fall in full-year net profit.

The world's biggest chocolate maker said its performance was hit by high input costs, particularly in its cocoa business, but its chocolate division performed more strongly despite weak global chocolate demand.

Chocolate producers around the world are grappling with a shrinking chocolate confectionery market, down 1.7 percent during Barry Callebaut's fiscal year, but a recent earnings update from chocolate maker Hershey pointed to an improvement in the United States.

Barry Callebaut, whose customers include Nestle and Unilever , said it would continue to benefit from a shift towards outsourcing of chocolate production by big food companies and strong demand for gourmet products for chefs and other professionals.

With its "cocoa leadership project", it has also taken steps to address the weakness in its cocoa business by phasing out less profitable contracts, a process that should take another quarter. A more favourable "combined cocoa ratio" that reflects the relationship between input costs and processed cocoa products should help to boost profitability in the second half of 2016/17, the group said.

"We expect to see a positive contribution to profitability from our Cocoa Leadership project, supported by some recent recovery in the cocoa products market," said Antoine de Saint-Affrique, who took over as chief executive last year.

Sales volume growth at the group slowed to 2.2 percent for the full year from 4.2 percent in the nine-month period, hit by the phasing out of cocoa contracts. Sales volumes at its core chocolate business rose 7.6 percent.

FREE CASH FLOW IMPROVEMENT

Net profit fell 8.7 percent to 219 million Swiss francs ($225 million) in the year to Aug. 31, just short of a forecast for 226 million francs in a Reuters poll.

"Free cash flow was excellent and the new strategy under the CEO is paying off with the focus on cash," Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Jon Cox said.

The Zurich-based group proposed a dividend of 15.50 francs per share, one franc more than a year ago.

Chief Financial Officer Victor Balli said the higher dividend reflected the group's confidence in its business and strong cash generation, but not the future payout strategy.

The group confirmed its midterm targets of 4-6 percent volume growth, and earnings before interest and tax above volume growth in local currencies on average up to 2017/18.

It also said Andreas Jacobs would step down as chairman, a job he had held since 2005, and Patrick De Maeseneire, currently vice-chairman and a former group CEO, would stand for election to succeed him.

Barry Callebaut's shares, which have risen 12 percent so far this year, pared earlier losses to rise 0.3 percent by 0910 GMT.