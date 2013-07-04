FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barry Callebaut beats poll with 8.2 pct rise in sales volume
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Electronics
July 4, 2013 / 5:16 AM / in 4 years

Barry Callebaut beats poll with 8.2 pct rise in sales volume

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 4 (Reuters) - Barry Callebaut, the world’s biggest maker of chocolate and cocoa products, said sales volumes grew by a better-than-expected 8.2 percent in the nine months to May, boosted by strong demand in emerging markets.

Outsourcing deals with food companies have so far helped the group, which supplies chocolate for Unilever’s Magnum icecream, outperform an austerity-hit chocolate market in Europe, which accounts for about half of its sales.

The group’s sales revenue fell 1.3 percent to 3.541 billion Swiss francs, in line with an estimate in a Reuters poll, hit by lower raw material prices passed on to customers, Barry Callebaut said in a statement on Thursday.

Earlier this week, the Zurich-based group confirmed its mid-term financial guidance for 6-8 percent volume growth through 2015/16. By then, it also wants to restore profitability to the level seen before its $860 million buy of Petra Foods’ cocoa unit that made it the world’s No.1 in cocoa powder.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.