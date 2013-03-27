Barry Callebaut plans to issue $300 mln in new equity

* Plans to refinance bridge loan

* Proposes $300 mln in new equity, $600 mln bond offering

* Extraordinary general meeting scheduled for April 22

ZURICH, March 27 (Reuters) - Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut plans to issue $300 million in new equity as well as a $600 million bond to refinance a bridge loan used to fund its planned purchase of the Singaporean group Petra Foods’s cocoa business.

The world’s biggest maker of finished chocolate products said on Wednesday it would propose the share capital increase to investors at an extraordinary general meeting planned for April 22.

The new equity is needed to refinance a bridge loan which it took out to finance its $950 million takeover of Singaporean group Petra Food’s cocoa ingredients business.

The transaction is still subject to approval from Petra Food’s shareholders as well as by regulatory authorities. Barry expects the deal, which will make it the world’s biggest processor of chocolate, to close this summer. (Reporting by Caroline Copley. Editing by Jane Merriman)