FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barry Callebaut post strong results on "vibrant" quarter
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
November 7, 2012 / 6:16 AM / in 5 years

Barry Callebaut post strong results on "vibrant" quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* 2011/12 sales volumes up 8.7 pct vs Reuters poll for 7.8 pct

* Net profit down 8.5 pct to 241 mln Sfr vs poll for 239 mln Sfr

ZURICH, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Barry Callebaut, the world’s largest maker of chocolate products, reported better-than-expected results for its 2011/12 financial year as it said it had “an especially vibrant fourth quarter” despite the difficult environment in Europe.

The group, which makes chocolate for groups such as Nestle and Hershey, said sales volume growth rose to 8.7 percent in the 12 months to Aug. 31, compared with average analyst forecast for an increase of 7.8 percent.

Barry Callebaut, which provides the food manufacturing industry with cocoa and chocolate products, coatings and cocoa powders, renewed its financial targets of 6-8 percent average volume growth and earnings before interest tax at least in line with that through to 2014/15.

Europe’s economic crisis is nibbling away at demand for chocolate, the affordable treat once thought of as recession proof.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.