FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU regulators okay Barry Callebaut to buy Petra Foods cocoa unit
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 7, 2013 / 9:46 AM / 4 years ago

EU regulators okay Barry Callebaut to buy Petra Foods cocoa unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 7 (Reuters) - EU regulators gave the green light on Friday for Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut to buy the cocoa business of Singaporean group Petra Foods.

The EU’s executive Commission found that the market would still face sufficient competition after the two firms merged.

“In the markets for the production and sale of semi-finished cocoa products, the parties’ activities focus on different regions, since Petra Foods is mainly active in Asia,” the Commission said in a statement.

The Swiss-based firm is the world’s biggest maker of finished chocolate products for clients such as Nestle and Hershey, and buys roughly 650,000 tonnes of cocoa annually around the globe.

The $950 million acquisition of Petra Food’s cocoa business should raise that number to roughly 1 million tonnes, and give Barry Callebaut access to high-growth emerging markets. [ID: nL5E8NC2T2]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.