CORRECTED-Barry Callebaut confirms growth targets
January 16, 2013 / 6:15 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Barry Callebaut confirms growth targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects percentage fall in second paragraph)

ZURICH, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Barry Callebaut AG, the world’s biggest maker of chocolate and cocoa products, confirmed its medium-term growth targets on Wednesday after an 8.3 percent rise in first-quarter sales volumes beat expectations.

Sales revenue fell 0.6 percent to 1.248 billion Swiss francs ($1.35 billion), short of a forecast for 1.38 billion francs in a Reuters poll as the growth of its global sourcing and cocoa business was hit by the expansion of some factories.

($1 = 0.9277 Swiss francs)

Reporting by Emma Thomasson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
