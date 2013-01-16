CORRECTED-Barry Callebaut confirms growth targets

(Corrects percentage fall in second paragraph)

ZURICH, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Barry Callebaut AG, the world’s biggest maker of chocolate and cocoa products, confirmed its medium-term growth targets on Wednesday after an 8.3 percent rise in first-quarter sales volumes beat expectations.

Sales revenue fell 0.6 percent to 1.248 billion Swiss francs ($1.35 billion), short of a forecast for 1.38 billion francs in a Reuters poll as the growth of its global sourcing and cocoa business was hit by the expansion of some factories.

($1 = 0.9277 Swiss francs)