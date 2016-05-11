FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LPC-Bartec lenders appoint Deloitte as restructuring adviser
May 11, 2016 / 2:30 PM / a year ago

LPC-Bartec lenders appoint Deloitte as restructuring adviser

Hannah Brenton, Sandrine Bradley

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Deloitte has been appointed as restructuring financial adviser to the lenders of struggling German oil and gas safety tools producer Bartec, two sources familiar with the matter said.

On Monday, Bartec’s private equity owner Charterhouse proposed a revised debt restructuring plan, which is now being considered by lenders.

Bartec, which has around 384m of outstanding debt, has been hit by the slump in oil prices.

Deloitte won the role over rivals Houlihan Lokey and Macquarie.

Deloitte declined to comment. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)

