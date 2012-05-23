US industrial groups eye Germany's Bartec -sources

LONDON/FRANKFURT, May 23 (Reuters) - Leading U.S. industrial groups and buyout firms are circling Bartec, a German maker of safety systems to prevent explosions in hazardous areas of oil and gas production, people familiar with the situation said.

Ametek, Danaher and Honeywell are all eyeing the maker of analysis and electrical safety systems for companies including BP and Exxon Mobil.

Its owner, the Swiss private equity group Capvis, hopes will fetch about 600 million euros ($765 million) at auction, three people said.

Private equity groups including Bain, Carlyle Group, Cinven, Charterhouse, Clayton Dubilier & Rice, CVC and Permira are also looking at company data and considering bids, the people said.