FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US industrial groups eye Germany's Bartec -sources
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 23, 2012 / 3:21 PM / in 5 years

US industrial groups eye Germany's Bartec -sources

Simon Meads, Arno Schuetze

1 Min Read

LONDON/FRANKFURT, May 23 (Reuters) - Leading U.S. industrial groups and buyout firms are circling Bartec, a German maker of safety systems to prevent explosions in hazardous areas of oil and gas production, people familiar with the situation said.

Ametek, Danaher and Honeywell are all eyeing the maker of analysis and electrical safety systems for companies including BP and Exxon Mobil.

Its owner, the Swiss private equity group Capvis, hopes will fetch about 600 million euros ($765 million) at auction, three people said.

Private equity groups including Bain, Carlyle Group, Cinven, Charterhouse, Clayton Dubilier & Rice, CVC and Permira are also looking at company data and considering bids, the people said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.