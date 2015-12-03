FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar's Barwa Bank lists $2 billion sukuk programme on Irish exchange
Sections
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
U.S.
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 3, 2015 / 6:28 AM / 2 years ago

Qatar's Barwa Bank lists $2 billion sukuk programme on Irish exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Qatar’s Barwa Bank has listed a $2 billion Islamic bonds programme on the Irish Stock Exchange, taking the lender a step closer to tapping the sukuk market for the first time.

Rating agencies Moody’s and Fitch assigned ratings of A2 and A+ respectively to the sukuk programme, Barwa Bank said in a statement to Reuters, without specifying a timeframe or size for its potential debut deal.

Several Gulf lenders have taped the sukuk market this year, with Qatar Islamic Bank raising $750 million in October.

Barwa is classified as a systemically important bank, with 53 percent of its share capital owned by the Qatari government through Qatari Holding LLC and other government funds.

Barwa’s sukuk programme uses an agency-based structure known as wakala, where a portfolio of sharia-compliant assets is managed on behalf of sukuk certificate holders. The transaction is being arranged by Citigroup, the prospectus said. (Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.