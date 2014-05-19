FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar's Barwa Real Estate appoints acting CEO
May 19, 2014 / 11:37 AM / 3 years ago

Qatar's Barwa Real Estate appoints acting CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 19 (Reuters) - Qatar’s Barwa Real Estate has appointed Ahmad Abdulla Ali al-Abdulla as acting group chief executive, the property developer said on Monday.

He replaces for former CEO Abdulla al-Subaie, who has resigned, the company said in a statement on Doha’s bourse.

Barwa has struggled with debt, leading it to offload assets and cut staffing costs. Qatari Diar agreed to buy Barwa’s assets worth $7.1 billion last June, which included its stake in unlisted Barwa Bank. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; editing by Matt Smith)

