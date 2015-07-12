FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar's Barwa Real Estate says signs $175 mln loan to refinance debt
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 12, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

Qatar's Barwa Real Estate says signs $175 mln loan to refinance debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 12 (Reuters) - Barwa Real Estate, one of Qatar’s largest listed real estate companies, has raised $175 million through an Islamic loan from International Bank of Qatar to refinance existing debt, it said in a statement on Sunday.

The sharia-compliant loan will last for seven years from the date that the company draws down on the facility, the firm said in a stock exchange filing.

Earlier this month, the company said it would look to refinance its current debt obligations, aiming to increase the lifespan of the maturities on the best available terms, as part of its five-year business plan running between 2016 and 2020.

Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.