FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Qatar's Barwa Real Estate syndicating $250 mln Islamic loan -bankers
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 2, 2016 / 12:21 PM / 10 months ago

Qatar's Barwa Real Estate syndicating $250 mln Islamic loan -bankers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Qatar's Barwa Real Estate is raising $250 million via an Islamic syndicated loan led by Standard Chartered, banking sources said.

The loan, with a seven-year maturity and offering a price in the 250-300 basis point range over the London interbank offered rate, was launched to syndication very recently, they said. The loan will refinance existing debt, one banker said.

Barwa could not be reached for immediate comment.

Barwa, 45 percent-owned by Qatari Diar, which in turn is owned by the Qatari Investment Authority, is the largest Qatari real estate company by developments.

It had a total asset capitalisation of 66 billion Qatari riyals ($18 billion) at the end last year, according to its website.

The company last week reported a 136.2 percent rise in third-quarter net profit to 297.4 million riyals, according to Reuters calculations.

Barwa joins other Qatari real estate companies Katara Hospitality, Ezdan Holding and Al Faisal in raising debt funds in U.S. dollars.

Reporting by Davide Barbuscia and Tom Finn; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.