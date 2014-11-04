FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatari developer Barwa acquires half of Lusail Golf development
#Credit Markets
November 4, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

Qatari developer Barwa acquires half of Lusail Golf development

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Qatar’s largest listed developer Barwa Real Estate acquired a 50 percent stake in Lusail Golf Development for 2.48 billion riyals ($681.08 million), the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The stake was purchased through Barwa International Company, a subsidiary of the property firm, it said in the statement.

Barwa has struggled with debt, leading it to offload assets and cut staffing costs. Qatari Diar agreed to buy Barwa’s assets worth $7.1 billion last June, which included its stake in unlisted Barwa Bank.

It made a net profit of 673.4 million riyals ($184.93 million) in the nine months to Sept. 30, up from 467.4 million riyals in the year-earlier. ($1 = 3.6413 Qatar riyal) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.