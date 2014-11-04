Qatari developer Barwa acquires half of Lusail Golf development

DUBAI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Qatar’s largest listed developer Barwa Real Estate acquired a 50 percent stake in Lusail Golf Development for 2.48 billion riyals ($681.08 million), the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The stake was purchased through Barwa International Company, a subsidiary of the property firm, it said in the statement.

Barwa has struggled with debt, leading it to offload assets and cut staffing costs. Qatari Diar agreed to buy Barwa’s assets worth $7.1 billion last June, which included its stake in unlisted Barwa Bank.

It made a net profit of 673.4 million riyals ($184.93 million) in the nine months to Sept. 30, up from 467.4 million riyals in the year-earlier. ($1 = 3.6413 Qatar riyal) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by David French)