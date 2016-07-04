FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar's Barwa Real Estate Q2 net profit nearly trebles
July 4, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

Qatar's Barwa Real Estate Q2 net profit nearly trebles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 4 (Reuters) - Qatar's Barwa Real Estate , one of the Gulf Arab state's largest listed developers, reported a near-trebling of second-quarter net profit on Monday, according to Reuters calculations.

Barwa made a net profit of 550 million riyals ($151.1 million) in the three months to June 30, Reuters calculated based on previous financial statements in the absence of a quarterly breakdown.

This compares with a profit of 193 million riyals in the prior-year period, Reuters data shows.

Barwa made a net profit of 1.20 billion riyals in the first half of 2016, compared with 3.45 billion riyals in the corresponding period of last year, a bourse statement showed.

Qatari Diar, a real estate-focused unit of sovereign wealth fund the Qatar Investment Authority, owns 45 percent of Barwa. ($1 = 3.6408 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

