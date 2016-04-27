FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar's Barwa Real Estate Q1 profit falls 80 pct
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 27, 2016 / 8:11 PM / a year ago

Qatar's Barwa Real Estate Q1 profit falls 80 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA, April 27 (Reuters) - Qatar’s Barwa Real Estate , one of the Gulf Arab state’s largest listed developers, reported an 80 percent fall in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday.

Barwa made a net profit of 651 million Qatar riyals ($178.82 million) in the three months to March 31, it said in a statement.

This compares with a profit of 3,255 million riyals in the prior-year period, when Barwa’s earnings were boosted by the sale of real estate worth 2.7 billion riyals.

Qatari Diar, a real estate-focused unit of sovereign wealth fund the Qatar Investment Authority, owns 45 percent of Barwa. ($1 = 3.6406 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Tom Finn, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.