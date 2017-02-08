Investors eye eight handle on Nigeria's bond
LONDON, Feb 9 (IFR) - Investors are piling into Nigeria's first US dollar bond since 2013 after the sovereign started marketing a US$1bn 15-year issue at cheap levels.
DUBAI Feb 8 Qatar's Barwa Real Estate , one of the Gulf Arab state's largest listed developers, swung to a fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.
• Net profit of 100 million riyals in the three months ending Dec. 31 versus a net loss of 518 million riyals ($142.26 million) a year earlier. • Reuters calculated based on financial statements in lieu of a quarterly breakdown. • Barwa's 2016 net profit 1.6 billion riyals, down from 3.06 billion riyals a year ago, a bourse statement said. • The board has recommended a cash dividend of 2.5 riyals per share. This compares to last year's proposal of 2.2 riyals. • The company did not state reasons for its financial performance.
($1 = 3.6411 Qatar riyals) ($1 = 3.6411 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell, editing by Hadeel Al Sayegh)
DUBAI, Feb 9 The emirate of Ras Al Khaimah is in talks with banks about a U.S. dollar bond sale, though it has not yet sent an official request for proposals and there is no indication so far on the timing of any issue, banking sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
