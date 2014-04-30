FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar's Barwa Real Estate Q1 net profit jumps 67 pct
April 30, 2014 / 6:02 AM / 3 years ago

Qatar's Barwa Real Estate Q1 net profit jumps 67 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 30 (Reuters) - Qatar’s Barwa Real Estate , which agreed a $7.1 billion financial assistance package with state property firm Qatari Diar last year, reported a 67.3 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday.

The Doha-based developer said its profit for the three months to March 31 was 265.1 million riyals ($72.8 million), up from 158.5 million riyals in the corresponding period of 2013.

The company did not provide any reason for the profit increase or state its quarterly revenue.

Barwa has struggled with debt, leading it to offload assets and cut staffing costs. Qatari Diar agreed to buy Barwa’s assets worth $7.1 billion in June, which included its stake in unlisted Barwa Bank. [ID;nL5N0EI354] ($1 = 3.6409 Qatar Riyals) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; editing by Matt Smith)

