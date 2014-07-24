FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
July 24, 2014 / 6:36 AM / 3 years ago

Qatar's Barwa Real Estate swings to Q2 loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 24 (Reuters) - Qatar’s largest listed property developer, Barwa Real Estate, swung to a second-quarter net loss, according to Reuters calculations.

The company posted a quarterly net loss of 42.9 million riyals ($11.8 million) on Thursday compared to a profit of 40.6 million riyals in the year-earlier period, Reuters calculated using first-half figures and previous reports.

It made a profit of 222.2 million riyals in the first half, up from 199.2 million riyals in the corresponding period in 2013, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Barwa also said it was working on selling one of its land assets in a medical and educational project in the city of Lusail to the Higher Committee for Projects and Heritage. ($1 = 3.6404 Qatar Riyals) (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

