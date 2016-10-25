FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 10 months
Qatar's Barwa Real Estate Q3 profit rises 136.2 pct
October 25, 2016 / 8:46 PM / in 10 months

Qatar's Barwa Real Estate Q3 profit rises 136.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Qatar's Barwa Real Estate , one of the Gulf Arab state's largest listed developers, reported a 136.2 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.

 Net profit of 297.4 million riyals in the three months ending Sept. 30 versus 125.9 million riyals a year earlier.  Reuters calculations based on financial statements in lieu of a quarterly breakdown.  Barwa's nine-month net profit 1.50 billion riyals, down from 3.57 billion riyals a year ago, a bourse statement said. (Reporting by Tom Finn; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

