Qatar's Barwa Real Estate Q3 profit rises 136.2 pct

DOHA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Qatar's Barwa Real Estate , one of the Gulf Arab state's largest listed developers, reported a 136.2 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.

 Net profit of 297.4 million riyals in the three months ending Sept. 30 versus 125.9 million riyals a year earlier.  Reuters calculations based on financial statements in lieu of a quarterly breakdown.  Barwa's nine-month net profit 1.50 billion riyals, down from 3.57 billion riyals a year ago, a bourse statement said. (Reporting by Tom Finn; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)