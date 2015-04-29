FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar's Barwa Real Estate Q1 net profit surges
April 29, 2015 / 5:46 AM / 2 years ago

Qatar's Barwa Real Estate Q1 net profit surges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 29 (Reuters) - Qatar’s Barwa Real Estate , one of the Gulf Arab state’s largest listed developers, posted a huge jump in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday.

Barwa made a net profit of 3.2 billion riyals ($879.10 million) in the three months to March 31, up from 265 million riyals a year earlier, it said in bourse statement.

The company, which did not state its quarterly revenue or provide further details to explain the profit jump, agreed in December to sell two plots of land to the government for a combined $1.47 billion, its latest land sale to state-related entities.

$1 = 3.6401 Qatar riyals Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov

