Barwa Real estate to sell project to Qatari Diar for $2 bln
May 7, 2014 / 6:06 AM / 3 years ago

Barwa Real estate to sell project to Qatari Diar for $2 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 7 (Reuters) - Qatar’s struggling property developer Barwa Real Estate said on Wednesday that it was selling Barwa City project to the property arm of the country’s sovereign wealth for 7.57 billion riyals ($2.08 billion)

The deal is part of an agreement by Barwa to sell assets worth a $7.1 billion to Qatari Diar, which was announced in June last year.

Barwa City project would be sold to Labregah Real Estate Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Qatari Diar, the developer said in a statement on Qatar’s bourse. ($1 = 3.6409 Qatar Riyals) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

