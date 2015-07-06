FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barwa Real Estate sets RoE target of at least 15 pct in 2016-20 plan
#Financials
July 6, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

Barwa Real Estate sets RoE target of at least 15 pct in 2016-20 plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 6 (Reuters) - Barwa Real Estate, one of Qatar’s largest listed real estate companies, announced a five-year business plan on Monday which targets a return on equity of no less than 15 percent to the end of 2020.

Under the 2016-2020 plan, Barwa is looking at 15 billion riyals ($4.1 billion) of capital expenditure for the next five years, according to a bourse filing. It did not specify if this figure was annual capex or the cumulative amount for the period.

The company added that it would look to refinance its current debt obligations, aiming to increase the lifespan of the maturities on the best available terms. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

