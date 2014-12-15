FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar's Barwa Real Estate wins $206 mln warehouse contract
December 15, 2014

Qatar's Barwa Real Estate wins $206 mln warehouse contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Qatar’s Barwa Real Estate has won a 750 million riyals ($206 million) contract from a government company to build and operate low cost-warehouses, Barwa said on Monday.

The 25-year arrangement was awarded by state-owned Manateq, according to a statement to Doha’s bourse. It did not state how many warehouses Barwa would build but did say the construction would take place within a two-year period.

Manateq develops and operates specialised economic zones in Qatar, with the aim of providing infrastructure to help the development of private sector business, according to its website.

$1 = 3.6412 Qatar riyals Reporting by Matt Smith

