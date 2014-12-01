Major League Baseball roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Veteran outfielder and designated hitter Nelson Cruz has agreed to a four-year, $57 million deal with the Seattle Mariners, ESPN.com reported Monday.
Cruz, 34, led the majors with 40 home runs last season and finished third in the American League with 108 RBIs.
The San Francisco Giants became the most recent team to meet with free-agent left-hander Jon Lester.
Lester reportedly is also being pursued by his former team, the Boston Red Sox, as well as the Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals.
The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired infielder Sean Rodriguez from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for a player to be named and cash considerations.
To make room for Rodriguez on the 40-man roster, first baseman Gaby Sanchez has been designated for assignment.
Editing by Frank Pingue