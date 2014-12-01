FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Sports News
December 1, 2014 / 11:25 PM / 3 years ago

Major League Baseball roundup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5, 2014; Detroit, MI, USA; Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers during the sixth inning in game three of the 2014 ALDS baseball playoff game at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Veteran outfielder and designated hitter Nelson Cruz has agreed to a four-year, $57 million deal with the Seattle Mariners, ESPN.com reported Monday.

Cruz, 34, led the majors with 40 home runs last season and finished third in the American League with 108 RBIs.

- -

The San Francisco Giants became the most recent team to meet with free-agent left-hander Jon Lester.

Lester reportedly is also being pursued by his former team, the Boston Red Sox, as well as the Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals.

- -

The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired infielder Sean Rodriguez from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for a player to be named and cash considerations.

To make room for Rodriguez on the 40-man roster, first baseman Gaby Sanchez has been designated for assignment.

Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
