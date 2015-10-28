Baseball-Power outage disrupts Fox telecast of World Series

Oct 27 (Reuters) - The Fox Sports broadcast of Game One of the World Series in Kansas City was disrupted in the middle of the game due to “technical difficulties” on Tuesday, the broadcaster said on Twitter.

The roughly 20-minute outage happened when a broadcast truck lost power, a Fox anchor said, interrupting the telecast of the first game in the best-of-seven series between the American League champion Royals and National League pennant-winning New York Mets.

“We apologize for our technical difficulties. Working to fix it ASAP,” Fox wrote on Twitter.

Google Fiber also said on Twitter: “We’re so sorry about the outage in KC. We know it couldn’t have happened at a worse time, and we’re working as quickly as we can to fix it.”

The broadcast glitch caused a seven-minute delay on the field as Major League Baseball officials waited for it to be fixed in order to deliver the telecast to replay officials based in New York.

Play resumed after the teams agreed to play without video replay, which allows plays to be reviewed, during the Fox outage.

Fox brought in the MLB Network’s live International feed of the game, though that briefly lost power as well and then came back on the air in less than a minute, ESPN reported.

A power outage at a major U.S. sporting event is nothing new. At the Super Bowl in New Orleans on February 3, 2013, the game was delayed 34 minutes when an outage at the Superdome put much of the stadium in the dark.

The Baltimore Ravens held a commanding 28-6 lead but the San Francisco 49ers were able to regroup during the delay and made the game close before losing 34-31.

The power failure that disrupted the National Football League championship was caused by a device installed specifically to prevent a blackout at the Superdome.

Disgruntled baseball fans took to social media to criticize Fox over the mishap.

“No idea what Fox paid for the World Series, but the local affiliate is encouraging people to go online to watch the 10:00 News,” one user wrote. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle, Larry Fine and Steve Ginsburg in Baltimore, and Victoria Cavaliere in Los Angeles; Editing by Andrew Both)