UPDATE 1-Baseball-Power outage disrupts Fox telecast of World Series

Oct 27 (Reuters) - The Fox Sports telecast of Game One of the World Series in Kansas City was knocked off the air due to a “rare electronics failure,” the broadcaster said on Tuesday.

The roughly 20 minute outage happened when a broadcast truck lost power, Fox said, interrupting the first game in the best-of-seven series between American League champions Kansas City and National League pennant-winning New York Mets.

The glitch caused a seven-minute delay on the field as Major League Baseball officials waited for it to be fixed in order to deliver the telecast to replay officials in New York.

Play resumed after the teams agreed to continue without video replay, which allows plays to be reviewed, during the Fox outage.

Fox switched to the MLB Network’s live international feed of the game, though that too went down before shortly coming back on air.

“Before the start of the bottom of the fourth inning ... a rare electronics failure caused both the primary and backup generators inside the Fox Sports production compound to lose power,” Fox Sports said in a statement.

“The issue was immediately addressed, although it resulted in the audience missing one at-bat during the time needed to switch to (the) international feed, powered by a different generator on site.”

Google Fiber apologized for a “service outage” in Kansas City just as the game was starting, but it was not immediately clear whether that problem was related to the Fox glitch.

“We’re so sorry about the outage in KC. We know it couldn’t have happened at a worse time, and we’re working as quickly as we can to fix it,” it said on Twitter.

Kansas City was the first city in the country to get Google Fiber high-speed Internet and television service in 2012. It has since expanded to several other cities.

A power outage at a major U.S. sporting event is nothing new. At the Super Bowl in New Orleans on Feb. 3 2013, the game was delayed for 34 minutes when an outage at the Superdome put much of the stadium in the dark.

The Baltimore Ravens held a commanding 28-6 lead but the San Francisco 49ers were able to regroup during the delay and made the game close before losing 34-31.

The power failure that disrupted the National Football League championship game was caused by a device installed specifically to prevent a blackout at the Superdome.

Disgruntled baseball fans took to social media to criticize Fox over the mishap on Tuesday.

“No idea what Fox paid for the World Series, but the local affiliate is encouraging people to go online to watch the 10:00 News,” one user wrote. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle, Larry Fine in New York, Steve Ginsburg in Baltimore, Victoria Cavaliere in Los Angeles, and Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Peter Rutherford)