Chinese spark discussion about government support for sub-debt

* Banks choose Fitch to rate Basel-compliant bonds

* Agency incorporates expectations of government support

* Opinion could be difference between investment-grade and junk

By Christopher Langner

SINGAPORE, Nov 22 (IFR) - Fitch is emerging as the rating agency of choice for Chinese bank capital deals because of its more favourable analysis of the loss-absorbing securities.

After Citic Bank and ICBC (Asia) came to the international market with ratings only from Fitch, the next crop of subordinated bank bonds is likely to follow suit, according to bankers that advise financial institutions.

The different approach by Fitch compared with how the bonds are evaluated by Standard & Poor’s or Moody’s centres on their expectations of government support for China’s state-owned banks.

All three of the main international agencies rate Basel III-compliant subordinated bonds lower than senior debt. However, Fitch starts notching down its credit score from the issuer’s credit rating - a measure that is adjusted higher for Chinese banks to account for potential government support.

Moody’s and S&P, in contrast, start from the bank’s standalone credit rating, which does not account for government support.

The different views reflect a conundrum facing investors in new-style bank capital instruments in much of Asia, where many banks are state-owned.

The Basel III rules require bank capital securities to absorb losses through writedowns or conversion to equity at the point a bank becomes no longer viable. While that clause was conceived to reduce the need for a repeat of the government bailouts during the 2008 credit crisis, its relevance in emerging Asia remains the subject of debate.

“Fitch’s base case is to notch from the viability rating - the rating that reflects the banks stand-alone strength. However, we have a flexible framework that allows us to reflect market specific characteristics when it comes to the rating of Basel III subordinated debt instruments,” said Mark Young, head of Asia-Pacific financial institutions for Fitch.

“We believe this is important in Asia-Pacific in the context of a history of supporting banks when in trouble, and we believe that in certain markets this philosophy still exists,” Young continued. “In some Asian markets, there remains very strong links between the sovereign and banks in certain ownership structures.”

In short, Fitch expects certain governments in Asia, such as China, India and Japan, would support their systemically important banks before forcing holders of subordinated debt to write down their holdings. Moody’s and S&P, meanwhile, do not.

UPLIFT

So if a Basel III bond is rated three notches lower to reflect subordination and loss-absorption features, Fitch may still rate that security at BBB-, while S&P and Moody’s rationale would put it below investment-grade.

“Basically, Fitch gives them a higher rating, so sure [Chinese banks] are seeking out Fitch,” said one bank credit analyst.

People at Moody’s and S&P indicated there are constant internal discussions on how to rate these bonds and that both agencies have room to manoeuvre. However, they also said they expect to continue evaluating the new instruments based on the issuer’s standalone creditworthiness.

“We have room to reflect cultural differences, but we believe that it looks unlikely right now that the state will bail-out hybrid investors,” said Ritesh Maheshwari, Asia-Pacific head of financial services ratings at S&P.

Moody’s echoed that position in a November 11 research piece clarifying the agency’s criteria for subordinated bank debt in Asia. “An argument can be made that since the Chinese government partially owns most Chinese banks, government support should be forthcoming in the future before regulators decide these banks are non-viable,” the agency said.

“ the Chinese authorities have not made any affirmative statements that they will support contractual non-viability subordinated debt investors in the future, and our discussions with Chinese regulators provide no reason for us to believe that regulators intend for such securities to be anything other than loss-absorbing,” Moody’s added.

Investors, meanwhile, are wary of relying on credit ratings after a series of changes to ratings methodologies.

“If you buy these bonds based on their current rating and you do not expect the criteria the rating agencies use to evaluate them to change, then, what can I say? Caveat emptor,” said one portfolio manager in Hong Kong. (Reporting By Christopher Langner; editing by Steve Garton, Julian Baker and Abby Schultz)