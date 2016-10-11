FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
France opposes banks capital buffers hike higher than 5 pct - Sapin
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
October 11, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

France opposes banks capital buffers hike higher than 5 pct - Sapin

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG, Oct 11 (Reuters) - France would oppose a reform of global banking rules that included a significant increase in capital requirements for banks and consider a 5 percent rise as significant, French finance ministers told reporters on Tuesday.

"There is no reason to significantly increase capital requirements for banks," Michel Sapin said on the sidelines of a meeting of European Union finance ministers in Luxembourg.

He said that a 5 percent increase is the figure used to indicate a significant rise that must be avoided.

He added that this position is fully shared by Germany and is supported by most EU states and Japan. On Tuesday, the head of the Eurogroup Jeroen Dijsselbloem said that the 5 percent limit would not make any sense.

The Basel Committee, banking supervisors from nearly 30 countries, is due to complete its reform, known as Basel III, by the end of 2016. The new rules are meant to make the sector more financially sound by reducing reliance on internal risk models, which could result in an increase in capital requirements. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.