BERLIN Feb 6 Negotiations on new regulations
for banks known as Basel III should aim to create a level
playing field in the financial industry instead of loosening
oversight of the sector, a spokesman for the German finance
ministry said on Monday.
Asked about U.S. President Donald Trump's ordered reviews of
major banking rules that were put in place after the 2008
financial crisis, spokesman Juerg Weissgerber said: "We will
deal with concrete amendment proposals when we see them."
He added that Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble will
discuss the issue with his new U.S. counterpart, nominee
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who still needs to be
confirmed by the full Senate.
Responding to the same question, government spokesman
Steffen Seibert said that the G20 group of industrialized
countries remains the main platform for coordinating financial
market regulations as well as taxation rules internationally.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by
Michael Nienaber)