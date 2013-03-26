FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 26, 2013 / 10:31 AM / in 5 years

Basel proposes halving bank exposure limit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - A bank should limit its exposure to another bank to no more than 5 percent of its capital base to stay in business even if the other lender defaults, global regulators proposed on Tuesday.

The Basel Committee of banking supervisors from nearly 30 countries unveiled proposals to toughen up rules for so-called large exposures to avoid a bank becoming vulnerable in rocky markets by doing too much business with individual lenders.

Leaders of the world’s top 20 economies (G20) called on the committee in 2009 at the height of the financial crisis to reinforce banking rules to make markets safer.

