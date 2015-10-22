Basel regulators not looking to raise bank capital levels

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Global banking regulators are not looking to raise the level of capital overall in the banking sector as political support for more new rules wanes, a top regulatory official said on Thursday.

The Basel Committte of banking supervisors is finishing a package of new capital rules, such as tougher requirements on bank trading books.

William Coen, the committee’s secretary general, played down the impact of the changes as banks talk of a “Basel IV”, meaning a quantum change in capital requirements just as Basel III, the main regulatory response to the financial crisis, is being implemented.

“There’s not a prevailing view among the Basel Committee that we need more and more capital,” Coen told a British Bankers’ Association conference.

“I think we’ve got a good handle on the amount of capital. It’s not our intention to raise capital. On the market risk rules which i hope to finalise by the end of the year, we want to reduce arbitrage opportunties between the banking book and trading book,” Coen added.

”Surely there will be capital increases (for some banks) and there are some outliers that will be affected

Coen said the committee was already seeing “waning political support” in some countries for its reforms.

“The global regulatory juggernaut has slowed down but it hasn’t stopped,” said David Wright, secretary general of the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), an global umbrella body for market regulators. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Steve Slater)