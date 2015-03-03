Basel says top banks meet global capital rules in full

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - The world’s leading banks have fully met new capital rules almost five years ahead of time, the Basel Committee of banking supervisors said on Tuesday.

The 2007-09 financial crisis forced taxpayers to rescue banks, prompting policymakers to pass a set of tougher capital rules, known as Basel III, which take full effect in January 2019.

“Data as of 30 June 2014 show that all (98) large internationally active banks now meet the Basel III risk-based capital minimum requirements,” the Basel Committee said in a statement.