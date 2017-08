SANTIAGO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The Basel Committee is "very far along" in ticking off a fairly large number of technical issues and should complete work on the Basel III agreement by January, the committee's chairman, Stefan Ingves, told journalists on Thursday.

He added that he did not foresee any need to outright cut content from Basel III in order to reach a final agreement. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Writing by Gram Slattery and Jonathan Oatis)