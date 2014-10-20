Global regulators to fast-track bank leverage rule

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Global regulators will fast-track work on finalising a key benchmark to measure bank capital as countries begin applying their own higher ratios, a top regulator said on Monday.

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision was due to finalise the so-called leverage ratio in 2017, a year ahead of when it comes into force.

The interim ratio, which is a measure of capital to a bank’s total assets, was set by the committee at 3 percent but countries such as the United States and Switzerland are calling for higher levels.

The Bank of England is due to publish its own proposed leverage ratio for UK banks at the end of this month with analysts expecting a figure of 4 to 5 percent. The Committee had planned to decide on a final leverage ratio in 2017.

“There is an appetite within the committee to start that work sooner rather than later,” Coen told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in London.

The new figure would be consulted on, Coen said.

The United States, Britain, Sweden, Switzerland and others are likely to put pressure on a ratio that is higher than the interim 3 percent, the committee set. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by David Holmes)