Swiss panel recommends higher leverage ratios for UBS, CSuisse

BERNE (Reuters) - UBS and Credit Suisse should be subject to a higher leverage ratio, the broadest of capital requirements, an expert panel said on Friday, but stopped short of laying out specifics for Switzerland’s two largest banks.

The leverage ratio - a measure of capital to a bank’s total assets - is part of a package of bank rules known as Basel III that is being phased in after the 2007-09 financial crisis. Under the package, banks will have to start publishing their current leverage ratio from 2015.

International regulators have provisionally set the ratio at 3 percent, though some countries such as Britain are expected to go beyond that.

An expert panel on Friday also recommended that the Swiss government require UBS and Credit Suisse to hold more than that, saying the two barely fulfill the planned 3 percent international standard.

“Switzerland should belong to the countries with internationally leading capital requirements for global systemically important banks, both in terms of capital requirements and leverage ratios,” the panel wrote in a report submitted to the government on Friday.

A spokeswoman for UBS lauded the panel, saying the bank broadly agreed with its findings and recommendations.

A spokesman for Credit Suisse said the bank was pleased to note the expert group would not recommend a fundamental overhaul.

Banks in Switzerland have voiced concern they could be subject to higher requirements for their leverage ratios, the broadest of capital requirements that disregards levels of risk.