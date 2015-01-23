FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Global bank watchdog to review zero risk weight for sovereign debt
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 23, 2015 / 11:25 AM / 3 years ago

Global bank watchdog to review zero risk weight for sovereign debt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Global banking supervisors are reviewing one of their rules that allow banks to hold little or no capital against risky sovereign debt held on their books.

The so-called zero-risk weighting rule was heavily criticised during the euro zone debt crisis when several countries in the single currency area had to be bailed out as ratings on their debt sank to junk status in some cases.

The reasoning behind the rule is that a country can always print money but this was not possible for euro zone countries.

The euro zone debt crisis triggered calls for a review of the rule written by the Basel Committee of banking supervisors from nearly 30 countries but the issue had been too politically sensitive to tackle until now.

“The Committee has initiated a review of the existing regulatory treatment of sovereign risk and will consider potential policy options,” the Basel Committee said in a statement.

“The review will be conducted in a careful, holistic and gradual manner.” (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.