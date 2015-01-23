Global bank watchdog to review zero risk weight for sovereign debt

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Global banking supervisors are reviewing one of their rules that allow banks to hold little or no capital against risky sovereign debt held on their books.

The so-called zero-risk weighting rule was heavily criticised during the euro zone debt crisis when several countries in the single currency area had to be bailed out as ratings on their debt sank to junk status in some cases.

The reasoning behind the rule is that a country can always print money but this was not possible for euro zone countries.

The euro zone debt crisis triggered calls for a review of the rule written by the Basel Committee of banking supervisors from nearly 30 countries but the issue had been too politically sensitive to tackle until now.

“The Committee has initiated a review of the existing regulatory treatment of sovereign risk and will consider potential policy options,” the Basel Committee said in a statement.

“The review will be conducted in a careful, holistic and gradual manner.” (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by William Hardy)