BRIEF-Alpek buys some plastics businesses from BASF in Americas

July 10 (Reuters) - BASF says: * Alpek and BASF sign agreements regarding their EPS and PU business activities in the americas * Alpek will acquire all of polioles’ EPS business activities, including EPS production site in altamira, Mexico * Alpek will acquire BASF’s EPS sales and distribution channels in North and South America, BASF’s EPS production facilities in Guaratinguetá, Brazil, and General Lagos, Argentina, and BASF’s EPS foam parts business in Chile (Aislapol, S.A.). * Basf says financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.